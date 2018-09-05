Actor Geoffrey Owens who made name for himself starring as Elvin on the Cosby Show was recently was shoved in the headlines after he was recognized bagging groceries in Trader Joes.
The woman who took Owens picture shared it with media outlets and FOX news published an article shaming him about his job that caused many to show major support for Owens all over social media. So much support that actor and producer Tyler Perry offered Owens a job via Twitter.
Owens stated that he sometimes takes jobs like the one at Trader Joes to make ends meet and provide for his family between acting gigs. No word on if Owens took Perry up on his offer but who would turn Tyler Perry down?!
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens an Acting Job was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com