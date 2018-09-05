KIM KARDASHIAN: Seeks Pardon for Convicted Felon

Kim Kardashian is going back to the well and seeking another pardon from President Donald Trump for a non-violent felon.

Eight years ago, police in Tennessee arrested Chris Young for possession of marijuana and half a gram of cocaine. The judge sentenced him to life behind bars without parole at a maximum-security prison.

Kim said in a podcast that she’s pushing for his pardon, as well as prison reform. She said, “It’s scary to have a minor drug charge but get life. You’re stuck in this crazy maximum-security prison with murderers.”

The sentencing judge in Chris Young’s case believes in Kim’s cause. He resigned in protest because the state laws required him to dole a sentence that he knew was unfair. Kim said, “He’s fighting alongside us to get Chris Young out.” (New York Post)

