Bow Wow’s Outburst On “Growing Up Hip-Hop” Caused By Girlfriend: Report

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Last week’s violent outburst by Bow Wow was reportedly caused by a disagreement between his girlfriend & producers.

Bow Wow made headlines a couple days ago when he lost control of his temper while shooting his reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and absolutely trashed the set, throwing down cameras and willing to get physical with anyone that approached him. In total, he ended up causing nearly $300,000 worth in damages. Sources that witnessed the outbursts say Bow Wow went from “cool and collected to a person no one recognized” at the snap of a finger. At the time, it was unknown what caused the sudden outburst, but TMZ is reporting that it was due to his girlfriend stirring things up.

Bow Wow’s Outburst On “Growing Up Hip-Hop” Caused By Girlfriend: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

