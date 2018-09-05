Bow Wow’s Outburst On “Growing Up Hip-Hop” Caused By Girlfriend: Report

Via | HotNewHipHop

Bow Wow made headlines a couple days ago when he lost control of his temper while shooting his reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and absolutely trashed the set, throwing down cameras and willing to get physical with anyone that approached him. In total, he ended up causing nearly $300,000 worth in damages. Sources that witnessed the outbursts say Bow Wow went from “cool and collected to a person no one recognized” at the snap of a finger. At the time, it was unknown what caused the sudden outburst, but TMZ is reporting that it was due to his girlfriend stirring things up.

READ MORE