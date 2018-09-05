Nicki Minaj Throws More Jabs In Album Sales Feud With Travis Scott

Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj continued to air out her beef with Travis Scott during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 4).

Black Barbie was questioned about her recent tirade against Scott, who she believes gamed the system to maintain Astroworld’s No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. DeGeneres mentioned Nicki was upset about Queen landing at No. 2 on the chart but received some pushback.

“But why do people always say upset or angry?” Nicki retorted. “When someone says how they feel they’re not always upset or angry.”

