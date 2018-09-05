Via | HipHopDX

Social media has been in an uproar since Nike revealed Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of its new ad campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Just Do It.”

The former NFL star, who has become a symbol of social justice since taking a knee during the National Anthem in 2016, shared a photo of the campaign featuring his likeness to his Twitter account on Monday (September 3).

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” he wrote. “#JustDoIt.”

READ MORE

Hip Hop Reacts To Nike Boycott Controversy Following Colin Kaepernick Ad was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: