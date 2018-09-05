CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Hip Hop Reacts To Nike Boycott Controversy Following Colin Kaepernick Ad

1 reads
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Social media has been in an uproar since Nike revealed Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of its new ad campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Just Do It.”

The former NFL star, who has become a symbol of social justice since taking a knee during the National Anthem in 2016, shared a photo of the campaign featuring his likeness to his Twitter account on Monday (September 3).

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” he wrote. “#JustDoIt.”

READ MORE

 

Hip Hop Reacts To Nike Boycott Controversy Following Colin Kaepernick Ad was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close