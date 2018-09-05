DL’s GED Section: ‘You’re Protesting Against A Protest’

Nike has made Colin Kaepernick the face of their 30th “Just Do It Campaign” and people are ticked off. The people who are outraged by Kaep being the face of Nike are the same people who couldn’t care less when he was the “face of police brutality.” If it weren’t for him taking a stand about injustice in this county you Nike protesters would have nothing to be angry about. DL says, “You’re protesting against a protest.”

