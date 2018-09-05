Kim K. Has Another Inmate She’s Met With Trump To Have Released

Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with former reality TV star Donald Trump on prison reform.
This marks her second trip to chat with 45 — you recall how she was key in securing the recent release of Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence on drug charges.
Page Six reports that Kardashian returned to advocate for the release of Chris Young, a nonviolent drug felon. She hopes to meet with Trump to discuss Young’s case.
The outlet also noted Wednesday’s episode of Jason Flom’s “Wrongful Conviction” podcast, where Kim said her success with helping to free Johnson led her to Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession in 2010.
‘‘The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,’’ Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, said of Kim’s visit.
In related news, Mrs. West has shot down rumors that there was ever a romance between her and Drake — but Nick Cannon fueled the speculation further during an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle.”
As noted by Page Six, Drake and Kanye West’s alleged beef was intensified by Drake’s lyrics in his tune “In My Feelings,” where he raps about a woman he calls Kiki — fans decided this is Kardashian.
But Kim put the debate to rest by posting online of any relationship, “Never happened. End of story.”
Meanwhile, Cannon theorized: “Stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.”
