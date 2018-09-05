CLOSE
National
Home > National

Kim K. Has Another Inmate She’s Met With Trump To Have Released

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 02, 2016

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with former reality TV star  Donald Trump on prison reform.

This marks her second trip to chat with 45 — you recall how she was key in securing the recent release of Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence on drug charges.

Page Six reports that Kardashian returned to advocate for the release of Chris Young, a nonviolent drug felon. She hopes to meet with Trump to discuss Young’s case.

The outlet also noted Wednesday’s episode of Jason Flom’s “Wrongful Conviction” podcast, where Kim said her success with helping to free Johnson led her to Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession in 2010.

‘‘The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review,’’ Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, said of Kim’s visit.

In related news, Mrs. West has shot down rumors that there was ever a romance between her and Drake — but Nick Cannon fueled the speculation further during an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle.”

As noted by Page Six, Drake and Kanye West’s alleged beef was intensified by Drake’s lyrics in his tune “In My Feelings,” where he raps about a woman he calls Kiki — fans decided this is Kardashian.

But Kim put the debate to rest by posting online of any relationship, “Never happened. End of story.”

Meanwhile, Cannon theorized: “Stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Twitter and @RealDonaldTrump

Second Picture Courtesy of Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Kim K. Has Another Inmate She’s Met With Trump To Have Released was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close