CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Wants Anonymous Writer ID’d

1 reads
Leave a comment

President Trump is calling for the head of the anonymous author who wrote a scathing New York Times op-ed piece about the administration.

The Times published the article, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and said it was written by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration.” Soon after its release, Trump tweeted calling the author “gutless” and insisted that the Times “must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement saying, “The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Everyone’s going crazy trying to figure out who the anonymous writer is.
  • We will eventually find out who wrote the article.
  • The word “lodestar” has never been so popular.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

anonymous , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , ID'd , Wants , writer

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close