DONALD TRUMP: Wants Anonymous Writer ID’d

President Trump is calling for the head of the anonymous author who wrote a scathing New York Times op-ed piece about the administration.

The Times published the article, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and said it was written by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration.” Soon after its release, Trump tweeted calling the author “gutless” and insisted that the Times “must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement saying, “The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Everyone’s going crazy trying to figure out who the anonymous writer is.

We will eventually find out who wrote the article.

The word “lodestar” has never been so popular.

Also On 100.3: