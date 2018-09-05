CLOSE
Feature Story
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake About His Beef With Pusha T

The rapper wants to clear the air.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 09, 2018

Source: BG017/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye West has a lot of apologizing to do. Next stop, Drake. While in Chicago recently, the “I Thought About Killing You” rapper swore there was no beef between him and Drizzy, but clearly there was some kind of an issue—and there still is.

“When we talk about the Drake thing, it hits me in a really sensitive place because you hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that,” ‘Ye told 107.5 at the time. “And they get mad about a beat and send you purple demon emojis.”

He went on to say that he understood Drake was upset about Pusha T’s diss songs, but that it was “insensitive” for Drizzy to mix Kanye into any beef when he’d been going through the whole slavery was “a choice” debacle. “I feel that it was insensitive for him to…stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music,” Kanye said. “And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

Drake couldn’t have cared less. Following ‘Ye’s interview, he hit IG up with another “purple demon emoji” in response.

😈😂

Now, it seems Kanye West has decided to take a look in the mirror instead of playing the blame game. He went on Twitter in the wee hours of this morning, September 6, to praise Drake’s tour set design, apologize, and clear some rumors up.

It was Kanye West production that Pusha dissed Drake on and ‘Ye apologized for that. He continued:

Rumor was Kanye West heard “March 14” before it was released. Drake rapped about his secret son on the song and according to conspiracy theorists, that’s how Pusha was able to create “The Story Of Adidon.” Yeezy said that idea couldn’t be further from the truth.

But he also said that he understands why Pusha went off the way he did.

If you missed the Drake/Pusha T/Kanye West beef, see how it all unfolded here. Also, if you missed the semi-hilarious beef between Wiz and ‘Ye, get a dose of that here. Hopefully, Drake and ‘Ye can hop on the phone and clear the air now, because it is absolutely true—their voices are just too powerful for them not to work together. But time will tell.

