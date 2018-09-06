Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 2 [Exclusive Interview]

09.06.18
Janet Jackson

Source: Studio One / Radio One

When Janet Jackson walks in the room, time seems to slow up a bit and all eyes turn to the legend. But, once you hear Janet talk about motherhood, you really see that she’s just as human and down to earth as you or I.

In part 2 of Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend, Maria More asks Janet how motherhood has changed her approach to music, and relationships.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

