We’re sure everybody feels one way or another about the highly-publicized official renaming of The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. into the — try and hold onto your lunch as we say this! — The Trump-Kennedy Center.

Yes, unfortunately being President of The United States affords you many rights in this country, including carte blanche to do an extremely rushed and unnecessary building-renaming as nothing more than a flex of power. Rushing however will more times than often lead to mistakes being made, like say slacking on locking down your digital imprints as the biggest administration in the country? How about adding in the fact that writers from the hit Comedy Central series South Park were faster (read: more clever) at nabbing said URLs?

Oh, and let’s just say their intentions were far from cordial. Just look at how ol’ Trump has been depicted on the long-running show in recent episodes:

The renaming itself has been marred in controversy from jump. For starters, why?! Other than the obvious though, the whole ordeal might’ve even been illegal. Less than a month after his inauguration back in January, Trump used his presidential power to fire Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein, replace the position with himself, fire Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, replace her with White House “special missions envoy” Richard Grenell and literally put 14 of his homies on the Board of Trustees, all in one sweep.

That was in February, and before the year even ended they’ve collectively come together on a not-so-surprising unanimous decision of “yes” to the building-renaming. Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio Kennedy Center member designated by Act of Congress and with every right to vote, claims she was literally muted on the official call when the off-topic subject was brought up and deemed “unanimous” without her input. She’s currently filing a federal lawsuit.

According to The independent UK, his intentions are actually politically-motivated by Jack Schlossberg, the one living grandson of JFK, and his current campaign as the Democratic candidate to fill New York’s 12th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives 2026 race being vacated by Jerry Nadler after a whopping 33-year stint. Long story short, the 12th district comes with political power over Manhattan’s highly-influential neighborhoods of the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Midtown, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, Murray Hill and Gramercy combined. Despite Schlossberg’s noticeably young age of 32 years old — “Spy-Rep.” Samuel Dickstein was 38 when he infamously assumed the role back in 1923 — his lineage could make him a future political competitor in control of a wide-ranging metropolitan area with voting power should he take control of the 12th District.

You begin to start seeing why this issue, which wasn’t even on Trump’s radar during his first term, is now suddenly a pressing matter.

Take a look at the South Park version of “TrumpKennedyCenter.org” by clicking here, and let us know if you can spot the real from the fake. Some of us over here got fooled!

