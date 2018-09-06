Kim K is still adament about prison reform and she is using her fame to push the issue. She has already assisted 63-year-old Alice Johnson in receiving a pardon. Now, she confirms she is moving forward with another prisoner, Chris Young.

Chris Young was arrested in 2010, on marijuana and cocaine possession and received such a harsh sentence due to mandatory-sentencing regulations. Kim said, ““Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case — got life. It’s so unfair. He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

Kim even spoke with the Judge that sentence Young to life in prison, saying, ““I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life, who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting [alongside] us to get [Young] out.” The former Tennessee Judge Kevin Sharp, resigned because of how the law forced him to arrange such a harsh sentence.

Great Job Kim!

Kim Kardashian Working To Get 2nd Prisoner Released was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: