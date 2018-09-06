CLOSE
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

Part two of The Bobby Brown Story was difficult to watch last night. Whereas the first two hours displayed the hood-to-riches rise for Brown from project kid to king of new jack swing, the latter hours showed his turbulent fall. And a time period in life marred by death. Brown faced countless tragedies and losses but he eventually found time to self-reflect, leading to him getting sober before addiction claimed his life.

Keep scrolling for the stand-out moments from last night’s episode:

Bobby Brown Suffered A Stroke

The Bobby Brown jaw jokes are n longer funny as we found out why the Every Little Step performer slurred his words and suffered paralysis on one side of his mouth. According to a scene in the TV film, Brown suddenly collapsed, but might not have received medical treatment right away after Whitney hadn’t realized the severity of the incident. Brown was later rushed to the hospital where he denounced drugs with Whitney and Bobbi Kristina at his bedside.

Being Bobby Brown Was An Attempt To Clean Up His Image

Bobby Brown agreed to do Being Bobby Brown to change the public’s perception of him from the bad boy they saw in the media to the family guy he felt he truly was. Whitney agreed to do the show to support her man. However, the show exposed Whitney and Bobby’s addictive behavior. Brown was also in a financial rut and following the blueprint of other celebrities who ventured into reality TV for a lucrative pay day. Ultimately, Being Bobby Brown did little to boost their reputation, but in the long run in resulted in a much-needed wake up call. It also added to the breaking point of their marriage, resulting in their separation.

Whitney Snuck A Drug Dealer Into The House

Bobby Brown got into a physical altercation with a man who Whitney snuck into the house. Brown was leaving for business when he doubled back to retrieve an item he left behind only to find Whitney and who he perceived to be a drug dealer. Brown was trying to stay sober and encouraging Whitney to get clean, but her rebellious spirit and addiction seemed to rule her decisions. Bobby apparently hit Whitney during the incident.

Whitney Sang At His Mother’s Funeral

Despite their divorce, Whitney paid her respects to Bobby’s late mother, who passed away after suffering from PCD. Whitney and Bobby’s new wife Alicia were seemingly cordial but Whitney definitely sent some subliminal shots her way when she took to the podium and sternly said, “this is my mother-in-law.” She then led a rendition of Lead Me Home.

Johnny Gill Told Bobby Brown Whitney Houston Died

Bobby Brown was on tour with New Edition when Whitney Houston was found dead in her hotel room. Bobby learned with the rest of the world that she has passed when alerts went out across cellphone informing the public of her death. Johnny Gill broke the news to Bobby, who immediately called Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby Brown Kept Bobbi Kristina On Life Support

Bobby’s relationship with his daughter was on the mends before her untimely death. When he found out she was in a coma, he rushed to her side and declared that he would be making the decisions over her life not Whitney’s family. After months of no response from Bobbi K, he finally decided to let her go.

Bobby Brown Married Teddy Riley’s Old Girlfriend

Bobby Brown’s current wife Alicia Etheredge was dating Teddy Riley when they first starting working together on his debut album. According to Brown, he and Alicia met up again and sparked a romance that led to their marriage. They have three children together.

Eighth Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

