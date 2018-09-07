CLOSE
BEYONCE: Post-Birthday Thank You Note

Beyonce celebrated her 37th birthday this week in Italy. A couple days later, she posted a note to her website to show her gratitude to the fans and shout out some of the things she accomplished in her 37th year.

The letter, titled “Your B—- at 36” boasts about giving birth to and breastfeeding twins, and renewing her vows with her husband. She also celebrates dropping a new album, touring the world and hitting the Coachella stage after giving birth.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Even when she’s halfway across the world, she can feel the Hive’s love.
  • Tuesday was a day of non-stop Beyonce tributes.
  • Am I the only conspiracy theorist out there who believes Beyonce is secretly a few years older?
  • We should feel grateful a Queen like Beyonce recognizes us peasants.
  • All in all, sounds like one of the best years of her life.
Don Juan Fasho

