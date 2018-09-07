RussRant: Donald Trump Had Another Rally

Donald Trump needed another self esteem boost, so he held a rally in Montana. We get it, everyone wants to be around people who love them, especially after the New York Times Op-Ed painted him as less than intelligent. But, the article didn’t lie, the man can’t even pronounce anonymous.

