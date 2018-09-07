DL’s GED Section: Where Is That Anger Now?

Americans seem angrier about Colin Kaepernick than they are about the Catholic priests raping over 300 children. DL understands not wanting to support a brand because of things they have done for example, he’ll never eat Papa John’s again. But he doesn’t understand why the levels of outrage are so different for these issues. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

