Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In Boston [VIDEO]

Drake, Meek Mill officially squash the beef

Three summers ago, you couldn’t have predicted Drake and Meek Mill sharing an embrace.

During the latest run of the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour in Boston, Drake and Meek made an embrace, right after Meek performed “Dreams & Nightmares.”

The pair’s beef stems back from when Meek first accused Drake of having a ghostwriter then the subsequent barbs began with Drake releasing “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy. As the beef simmered down between them, the 6 God continually put on for Meek, showing his support as Meek fought the legal system over and over again last winter.

Photos
