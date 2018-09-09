‘Plaid Shirt Guy’ Tells Why He Was Booted From a Trump Rally

‘Plaid shirt guy’ kicked from Trump rally

The high school student who went viral for making faces behind President Donald Trump during a rally in Montana Thursday thinks he was kicked out of the event for not being “enthusiastic” enough.

Tyler Linfesty — who became knows as “plaid shirt guy” on social media — was removed from his position behind Trump at a rally in Billings, Montana Thursday. Afterward, Secret Service looked at his ID and told him to leave, Linfesty told CNN Friday.

He said no one specifically told him why he was being kicked out, but he suspects he wasn’t showing the proper amount of excitement during Trump’s speech.

Linfesty, a high school senior, said the people set to stand behind the president were told: “you have to be enthusiastic, you have to be clapping, you have to be cheering for Donald Trump.”

He said he and his friends were asked to wear Make America Great Again hats, but he declined.

He was positioned right behind the president, a spot visible in most TV camera shots. Linfesty, who wears a Democratic socialist pin, reacted in real-time to what Trump was saying by raising his eyebrows and mouthing responses.

Linfesty said he disagreed with “plenty” of what the president said but wasn’t against all of it. In fact, he said he clapped when Trump “railed against” the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and when the president said the 2016 Democratic primary was stolen from Bernie Sanders.

Linfesty said the facial expressions that caused him to go viral were just his natural reactions to what the president was saying.

“I wasn’t trying to protest, those were just my actual honest reactions,” Linfesty told CNN.

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, CNN, USA Today, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

‘Plaid Shirt Guy’ Tells Why He Was Booted From a Trump Rally was originally published on wzakcleveland.com