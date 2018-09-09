CLOSE
National
George Zimmerman Once Threatened Jay Z and Beyoncé

George Zimmerman Charged In Death Of Trayvon Martin

Source: Handout / Getty

 

*It’s hard to believe George Zimmerman has not had the living crap beat out of him (or worse) for the crap that he says and does. Most recently he has (reportedly) made death threats against superstar Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.

According to The Blast, they have obtained series of text messages, reportedly from Zimmerman, calling Beyoncé a “broke whore” with the promise she and Jay-Z would “find themselves inside a 13-foot gator.”

If you didn’t know, Bey and Jay are the producers of the docuseries, “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

The report states that the texts were sent to Dennis Warren, a private investigator who worked on the documentary about the 2012 killing of the unarmed Florida teen.

“We’re told the messages were sent when Zimmerman was contacted by Dennis Warren, a private investigator who tracked down potential participants for the series,” the Blast reports. “Warren found himself on the receiving end of hundreds of harassing messages and voicemails from the man acquitted in the shooting of the teen.”

In one of the texts, Zimmerman reportedly wrote, “I’m bringing hell with me.”

Back in May, George Zimmerman was charged with stalking and harassing Warren. Just recently, the PI had fought a subpoena by Zimmerman where he demanded to see records of his investigation. Warren refused, arguing that the information on who he contacted could put several already-frightened participants at serious risk.

We’re told Zimmerman also sent similar texts to Michael Gasparro, who executive produced the series alongside Jay-Z. Zimmerman messaged Gasparro with the producer’s own address and told him members of the Genovese crime family, a powerful organized mafia family, were looking for him.

You can read the FULL report at The Blast.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Handout and Getty Images

George Zimmerman Once Threatened Jay Z and Beyoncé was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
