The horror movie “The Nun” is in the number one spot this weekend, while “Crazy Rich Asians” comes in at number 2.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$53,500,000
|–
|3,876
|–
|$13,803
|$53,500,000
|$22
|1
|2
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$13,600,000
|-38.1%
|3,865
|–
|$3,519
|$136,222,165
|$30
|4
|3
|N
|Peppermint
|STX
|$13,260,000
|–
|2,980
|–
|$4,450
|$13,260,000
|$25
|1
|4
|2
|The Meg
|WB
|$6,030,000
|-42.8%
|3,511
|-250
|$1,717
|$131,572,774
|$130
|5
|5
|4
|Searching
|SGem
|$4,515,000
|-25.6%
|2,009
|+802
|$2,247
|$14,311,130
|–
|3
|6
|3
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|Par.
|$3,800,000
|-46.0%
|2,334
|-305
|$1,628
|$212,116,767
|$178
|7
|7
|6
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|BV
|$3,196,000
|-39.4%
|2,518
|-407
|$1,269
|$91,725,090
|–
|6
|8
|5
|Operation Finale
|MGM
|$3,043,000
|-49.5%
|1,818
|–
|$1,674
|$14,107,446
|$24
|2
|9
|7
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$2,505,000
|-44.9%
|2,521
|-360
|$994
|$32,447,518
|$51
|4
|10
|9
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$1,565,000
|-62.8%
|1,547
|-219
|$1,012
|$43,454,530
|$15
|5
source: boxofficemojo.com
Weekend Box Office Results- Sept. 9. 2018 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
