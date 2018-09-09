Nike’s got a message for their upset customers

TMZ.com reports that Nike didn’t just jump on the Colin Kaepernick bandwagon, but that their research paints a clear picture of consumers who support Kaepernick’s protest.

African-American, Hispanics and Asians are more strongly represented in Nike’s consumer base than they are in the U.S. population. For example, the company’s market research shows 13% of Americans identify as African-American, yet 18% of Nike buyers are black. Hispanics account for 16% of the population, but represent 19% of Nike buyers. And, Asians account for 3% of the population, but 5% of Nike customers. Caucasians are under-represented in the Nike world. The white population in the U.S. is 75% — but they comprise only 67% of Nike’s customers. And, of those, Nike believes a very large percentage, especially young whites, support Colin.

Then today as the 1st Sunday of the NFL season begins Miami wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem of Sunday’s contest against the Tennessee Titans. Their teammate, Robert Quinn raised a fist during the song.

Now remember … prior to the season, NFL owners approved a rule that required players to either stand or wait in the locker room while the anthem was played. The rule was put on hold after significant backlash from the players.

This is actually a bonus for Nike and their response to the protesters who want to boycott are simply—JUST DO IT!

