CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Nike’s got a message for their upset customers

0 reads
Leave a comment
Activists Protest Outside NFL Fall League Meeting In New York

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

TMZ.com reports that Nike didn’t just jump on the Colin Kaepernick bandwagon, but that their research paints a clear picture of consumers who support Kaepernick’s protest.

African-American, Hispanics and Asians are more strongly represented in Nike’s consumer base than they are in the U.S. population.

For example, the company’s market research shows 13% of Americans identify as African-American, yet 18% of Nike buyers are black. Hispanics account for 16% of the population, but represent 19% of Nike buyers. And, Asians account for 3% of the population, but 5% of Nike customers.

Caucasians are under-represented in the Nike world. The white population in the U.S. is 75% — but they comprise only 67% of Nike’s customers. And, of those, Nike believes a very large percentage, especially young whites, support Colin.

Then today as the 1st Sunday of the NFL season begins Miami wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem of Sunday’s contest against the Tennessee Titans. Their teammate, Robert Quinn raised a fist during the song.

Now remember … prior to the season, NFL owners approved a rule that required players to either stand or wait in the locker room while the anthem was played. The rule was put on hold after significant backlash from the players.

This is actually a bonus for Nike and their response to the protesters who want to boycott are simply—JUST DO IT!

See Nike’s commercial with Kaepernick on this website at tlcnaptown.com

Colin Kaepernick - Nike Just Do It campaign

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike’s got a message for their upset customers was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close