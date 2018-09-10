Jazzy Report: ADHD Is At An All Time High

More and more children are being diagnosed with ADHD more often than before. A study says they have increased by almost 70%. Now 10% of the population under 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD. The increase in diagnoses may be due to increased access to mental healthcare especially among black children.

