DL’s GED Section: You Don’t Count ‘As Much As You Think You Do’

Nike signing Colin Kaepernick still has some people up in arms. DL think’s it’s sad that some people will end up on the wrong side of history. He think’s people are so upset because “Nike sided with black people” and they “didn’t get their way.” It seems like when companies and people win without white people it sets them off.

