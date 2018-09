Singer Peabo Bryson is back with a new album entitled “Stand For Love” and it sounds amazing! Check out the multiple Grammy award winner with his new single “Love Like Yours And Mine.”

Peabo Bryson “Love Like Yours & Mine” [Video] was originally published on mymajicdc.com

