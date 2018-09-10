Exclusive: DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

09.10.18
DJ Khaled passes the mic to comedian DeRay Davis. The Chicago native is slated to host the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“I want to open up with some Tribe Called Quest,” he quipped. Davis was not short on excitement when he mentioned that he would be hosting the highly-anticipated awards show while guesting on the King Tutt Show.

Hip Hop’s A-list is known to show up and show out at the Hip Hop Awards. Last year colorful performances by Cardi B. and unforgettable cyphers — who can forget Eminem’s solo cypher devouring President Donald Trump — were the toast of the industry.

An actor-comedian, Davis has successfully navigated the entertainment industry establishing both a stand-up and an on-screen career. He can currently be seen on John Singleton’s series Snowfall as “Peaches.” The BET Hip Hop Awards take place this October.

