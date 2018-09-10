Exclusive: DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

DJ Khaled passes the mic to comedian DeRay Davis. The Chicago native is slated to host the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“I want to open up with some Tribe Called Quest,” he quipped. Davis was not short on excitement when he mentioned that he would be hosting the highly-anticipated awards show while guesting on the King Tutt Show.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Hip Hop’s A-list is known to show up and show out at the Hip Hop Awards. Last year colorful performances by Cardi B. and unforgettable cyphers — who can forget Eminem’s solo cypher devouring President Donald Trump — were the toast of the industry.

RELATED: DeRay Davis Explains How He Became The Voice Of The ‘College Dropout’ Skits

An actor-comedian, Davis has successfully navigated the entertainment industry establishing both a stand-up and an on-screen career. He can currently be seen on John Singleton’s series Snowfall as “Peaches.” The BET Hip Hop Awards take place this October.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

RELATED: Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About

For the Latest Entertainment News:

BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS] 54 photos Launch gallery BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 1 of 54 2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 2 of 54 3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 3 of 54 4. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 4 of 54 5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 5 of 54 6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show 6 of 54 7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 7 of 54 8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 8 of 54 9. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Roaming Red Carpet 9 of 54 10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 10 of 54 11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 11 of 54 12. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 12 of 54 13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 13 of 54 14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 14 of 54 15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 15 of 54 16. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 16 of 54 17. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 17 of 54 18. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 18 of 54 19. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 19 of 54 20. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 20 of 54 21. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 21 of 54 22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 22 of 54 23. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 23 of 54 24. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 24 of 54 25. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 25 of 54 26. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 26 of 54 27. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 27 of 54 28. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 28 of 54 29. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Backstage & Audience 29 of 54 30. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 30 of 54 31. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 31 of 54 32. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 32 of 54 33. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 33 of 54 34. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 34 of 54 35. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 35 of 54 36. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 36 of 54 37. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 37 of 54 38. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 38 of 54 39. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 39 of 54 40. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 40 of 54 41. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 41 of 54 42. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 42 of 54 43. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 43 of 54 44. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 44 of 54 45. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 45 of 54 46. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 46 of 54 47. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 47 of 54 48. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 48 of 54 49. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 49 of 54 50. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 50 of 54 51. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 51 of 54 52. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 52 of 54 53. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals 53 of 54 54. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS] BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS] Go "Behind the Scenes" at the hottest Hip Hop Awards Show in the biz!

Latest…

RELATED: FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Exclusive: DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 was originally published on kissrichmond.com