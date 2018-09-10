Exclusive: DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

DJ Khaled passes the mic to comedian DeRay Davis. The Chicago native is slated to host the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.
“I want to open up with some Tribe Called Quest,” he quipped. Davis was not short on excitement when he mentioned that he would be hosting the highly-anticipated awards show while guesting on the King Tutt Show.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Hip Hop’s A-list is known to show up and show out at the Hip Hop Awards. Last year colorful performances by Cardi B. and unforgettable cyphers — who can forget Eminem’s solo cypher devouring President Donald Trump — were the toast of the industry.
RELATED: DeRay Davis Explains How He Became The Voice Of The ‘College Dropout’ Skits
An actor-comedian, Davis has successfully navigated the entertainment industry establishing both a stand-up and an on-screen career. He can currently be seen on John Singleton’s series Snowfall as “Peaches.” The BET Hip Hop Awards take place this October.
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
RELATED: Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS]
BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show1 of 54
2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside2 of 54
3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show3 of 54
4. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show4 of 54
5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside5 of 54
6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show6 of 54
7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show7 of 54
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals8 of 54
9. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Roaming Red Carpet9 of 54
10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show10 of 54
11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside11 of 54
12. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside12 of 54
13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside13 of 54
14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside14 of 54
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside15 of 54
16. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside16 of 54
17. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside17 of 54
18. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside18 of 54
19. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside19 of 54
20. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside20 of 54
21. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside21 of 54
22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside22 of 54
23. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside23 of 54
24. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside24 of 54
25. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside25 of 54
26. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside26 of 54
27. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside27 of 54
28. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show28 of 54
29. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Backstage & Audience29 of 54
30. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside30 of 54
31. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside31 of 54
32. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside32 of 54
33. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside33 of 54
34. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside34 of 54
35. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside35 of 54
36. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside36 of 54
37. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside37 of 54
38. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals38 of 54
39. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside39 of 54
40. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside40 of 54
41. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside41 of 54
42. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside42 of 54
43. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside43 of 54
44. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside44 of 54
45. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside45 of 54
46. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside46 of 54
47. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals47 of 54
48. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside48 of 54
49. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside49 of 54
50. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals50 of 54
51. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals51 of 54
52. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals52 of 54
53. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals53 of 54
54. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside54 of 54
Latest…
- Fifth Third Bank Survivor Released From Hospital
- HURRICANE FLORENCE: More Than 1.5 Million People Evacuated
- ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost Gets Him Faded By A1
- John Legend Completes EGOT After Emmy Win
RELATED: FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
Exclusive: DeRay Davis To Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 was originally published on kissrichmond.com