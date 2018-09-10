CLOSE
National
Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home

The cop's story gets messier by the hour.

A week ago, Botham Shem Jean was a 26-year-old man living his best life in Dallas. Now he is dead and the cop who shot him in his own home seems to be blaming the young man for his own death.

Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for 4 years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Now she has claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported.

“David Armstrong of the Texas Rangers wrote in an arrest affidavit released Monday that Officer Amber Guyger said it was nearly completely dark inside the apartment when she entered it Thursday night and she thought she was encountering a burglar in her home,” the AP wrote. “He says Guyger said the person ignored her verbal commands and she fired twice. One struck Jean in the chest and he later died.”

So basically, Guyger is pointing the finger at the dead man for ignoring her “verbal commands”? If it was “nearly completely dark,” then Jean, who was unarmed, may not have been able to see she was a police officer. Even if he could, where was Guyger’s deescalation techniques? Moreover, the AP reported Jean’s door was slightly ajar, contrasting with earlier reports that the door was locked.

But it gets even worse…

Guyger has also claimed she saw “a large silhouette,” the Dallas News reported, which to her apparently meant it was time to start shooting. In addition, Guyger framing it as if she just saw a “silhouette” will be her excuse to pretend she did not know she was shooting a Black man, which will almost certainly be used as an excuse at a trial if the case progresses past the grand jury.

Guyger will also probably be framed as an overworked police officer who just made a tragic mistake — therefore, there should be no punishment. She has reportedly already hired a public relations firm to spin that narrative.

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday, more than two days after she killed Jean. However, after only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

See her mugshot below:

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family. We hope they receive justice but it appears Guyger is going to use every bit of her white privilege to not serve a day in a jail.

Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting Shot And Killed In His Own Home was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
