Author of How to Murder Your Husband charged with murdering her husband

Authorities in Oregon say 68-year-old romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested for allegedly gunning down her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland in June. In 2011, Crampton Brophy wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Novelist who wrote about “How to Murder Your Husband” charged with murdering her husband https://t.co/XaY4p0119s — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 12, 2018

To be fair, the book wasn’t titled “How to Murder Your Husband and Get Away With It” https://t.co/AjsW0T0Nyd — Myke (@MikeWehner) September 12, 2018

