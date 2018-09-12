CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists. Forbes’ annual list brought in an  average $44 million over the past year. Beyonce’s Husband, Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million. The Bad Boy Mogul Diddy followed behind with $64 million.  Kendrick Lamar was a strong 3rd at $58 million and Drake just shy of third place 10 million with $47 million.

Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.

Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists

  1. Jay Z ($76.5 million)
  2. Diddy ($64 million)
  3. Kendrick Lamar ($58 million)
  4. Drake ($47 million)
  5. J. Cole ($35.5 million)
  6. Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  7. Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  8. Pitbull ($32 million)
  9. Future ($30 Million)
  10. Kanye West ($27.5 million)

 

Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close