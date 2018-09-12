CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5 [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Mario Barrett

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Fox’s Empire returns to our tv screens later this month and it looks like singer/actor Mario, joins the cast this season.

According to Billboard, Mario will play the role of Devon, described by Fox as “an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister.” Both the Empire label and Lyon Family Management are vying against each other to sign him.

Mario recently shared a picture on set with Terrence Howard. See the picture below:

Best known for contemporary R&B/pop hits such as “Let Me Love You”, Mario is no stranger to acting. He was a part of the TV series Love That Girl! and the films Freedom Writers and Step Up.

Mario also has new album on the way but for now you can look forward to seeing him play the role of “Devon” on Empire.

Empire begins its fifth season on Wednesday, Sept. 26th.

Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5 [PHOTOS] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close