Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C.

| 09.12.18
Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the Obama Administration, for an important conversation at the Maternal and Infant Health Summit on Wednesday.

Read: Mayor Bowser Convenes National Leaders at DC’s First-Ever Mayoral Maternal and Infant Health Summit

The trio spoke about why black women are less informed and more likely to die or lose a child after childbirth. Mayor Bowser also spoke about how women in political office across the county are leading the effort in passing laws that would help create stability in the homes for women including paid sick leave, child care and more.

Watch the women speak on the items affecting our communities and some of their own experiences at the panel above

Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

