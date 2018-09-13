Roland Martin: ‘I Don’t Lead Rallies I Cover Them’

09.13.18
DL talks to Roland Martin and points put that he’ been living his best life! Martin says that sometimes with the work that he does he has to remind himself that it’s okay to have fun. Martin says he is going to enjoy his life while he can, and if it ever comes down to it and he can’t do the things that he enjoys anymore he can say “pull up YouTube!”

Some people are confused as to weather Martin is an activist or journalist and he has a fairly simple answer to that question, “I don’t lead rallies, I cover them,” he said. It makes him proud to know that there is a generation of young people who have realized that “you don’t have to ask permission to lead!”

Martian says that in 25 years majority of American’s will be people of color, and he hopes that we are ready to leadership positions.

