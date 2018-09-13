CLOSE
Tamar Talks About Her New Boo!

Angela Simmons 25th Birthday Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

I think it may be safe to say that Tamar and Vince are officially a thing of the past. She has moved on. While filming a recent episode of the Wendy Williams show, Tamar revealed that she has served Vince with divorce papers earlier this month. She also gushed over her new boo.

Tamar says they’ve been dating for about three months but It feels like forever and she’s very much in love. She added, “I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body. He’s fine! Hallelujah!” He is a Harvard Graduate and she explained how they met, saying, “I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable! He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

When asked about marriage and kids, Tamar said, “Absolutely! I would love to have some wonderful, beautiful African children for the Lord. Yes!”

Tamar posted this video and message to her IG account:

The caption read, “Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out. Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry. Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were True in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again. I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple “family members” I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them. One Being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY he says I’m so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive. I felt that because this has happened to me recently, that something HAD to be done about people who DID know and tried to make People embarrassed and ashamed about something that has happened to them!!! I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have… you are the PRETTIEST 💕 I love you all so much noneedTBshame.com.”

