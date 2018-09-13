CLOSE
Entertainment
Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Molested as a Child

The World Premiere Of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Reports are saying that Tamar Braxton made a shocking revelation during a taping on The Wendy Williams show on Wednesday. Tamar reportedly told Wendy that she was molested as a child more than once ‘by members of both sides of her family.

Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond

Source: Radio One Richmond / courtesy of Radio One Richmond

Allegedly, Wendy was questioning Tamar about some recent family drama involving her sister Toni, when Tamar surprised Wendy and her audience with the information that she was molested as a youth. Wendy did not press her for any further information. Tamar did not name names. The segment with Tamar is set to air on The Wendy Williams show  Thursday.

Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Molested as a Child was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
