Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Molested as a Child

Reports are saying that Tamar Braxton made a shocking revelation during a taping on The Wendy Williams show on Wednesday. Tamar reportedly told Wendy that she was molested as a child more than once ‘by members of both sides of her family.

Allegedly, Wendy was questioning Tamar about some recent family drama involving her sister Toni, when Tamar surprised Wendy and her audience with the information that she was molested as a youth. Wendy did not press her for any further information. Tamar did not name names. The segment with Tamar is set to air on The Wendy Williams show Thursday.

