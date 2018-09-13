Indiana School Serves Students Breadsticks For Lunch as Main Course

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Parents in Greenfield are upset after they say their children were served two breadsticks as their main entrée for lunch this week, but the Department of Education says it’s a valid lunch option.

One parent, who has a child in kindergarten at Greenfield Central Schools and wants to remain anonymous, says he wasn’t happy when his daughter was served breadsticks, carrot coins and applesauce for lunch.

“I just couldn’t believe that you could actually just give them regular breadsticks, you know, it has no nutritional value,” the parent said. “A lot of kids, it’s their only meal of the day – they don’t get to go home and have a nice meal that a lot of our kids are blessed with.”

But according to the Indiana Department of Education, it is a full lunch because the district also offers cheese dipping sauce to go with the breadsticks, which fulfills the protein requirement.

“Cheese, per the USDA, is considered a protein and therefore we see schools that offer that sometimes as a protein,” said Dept. of Education Press Secretary Adam Baker.

Regardless of what the USDA allows, parents in the district say they think kids should have a more well-rounded meal to get them through the day.

Indiana parents upset after kids given breadsticks as main entree for school lunch https://t.co/AdZEyW2zz2 pic.twitter.com/DysqG48vaO — 10News (@10News) September 13, 2018

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Baerbel Schmidt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Martin Jacobs and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Indiana School Serves Students Breadsticks For Lunch as Main Course was originally published on wzakcleveland.com