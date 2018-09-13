Indiana School Serves Students Breadsticks For Lunch as Main Course

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Parents in Greenfield are upset after they say their children were served two breadsticks as their main entrée for lunch this week, but the Department of Education says it’s a valid lunch option.
One parent, who has a child in kindergarten at Greenfield Central Schools and wants to remain anonymous, says he wasn’t happy when his daughter was served breadsticks, carrot coins and applesauce for lunch.
“I just couldn’t believe that you could actually just give them regular breadsticks, you know, it has no nutritional value,” the parent said. “A lot of kids, it’s their only meal of the day – they don’t get to go home and have a nice meal that a lot of our kids are blessed with.”
But according to the Indiana Department of Education, it is a full lunch because the district also offers cheese dipping sauce to go with the breadsticks, which fulfills the protein requirement.
“Cheese, per the USDA, is considered a protein and therefore we see schools that offer that sometimes as a protein,” said Dept. of Education Press Secretary Adam Baker.
Regardless of what the USDA allows, parents in the district say they think kids should have a more well-rounded meal to get them through the day.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Baerbel Schmidt and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Martin Jacobs and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
Indiana School Serves Students Breadsticks For Lunch as Main Course was originally published on wzakcleveland.com