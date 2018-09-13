CLOSE
National
Indiana School Serves Students Breadsticks For Lunch as Main Course

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Parents in Greenfield are upset after they say their children were served two breadsticks as their main entrée for lunch this week, but the Department of Education says it’s a valid lunch option.

One parent, who has a child in kindergarten at Greenfield Central Schools and wants to remain anonymous, says he wasn’t happy when his daughter was served breadsticks, carrot coins and applesauce for lunch.

“I just couldn’t believe that you could actually just give them regular breadsticks, you know, it has no nutritional value,” the parent said. “A lot of kids, it’s their only meal of the day – they don’t get to go home and have a nice meal that a lot of our kids are blessed with.”

But according to the Indiana Department of Education, it is a full lunch because the district also offers cheese dipping sauce to go with the breadsticks, which fulfills the protein requirement.

“Cheese, per the USDA, is considered a protein and therefore we see schools that offer that sometimes as a protein,” said Dept. of Education Press Secretary Adam Baker.

Regardless of what the USDA allows, parents in the district say they think kids should have a more well-rounded meal to get them through the day.

 

Photos
