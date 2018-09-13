3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On Bossip on WeTV

Feature Story
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Tami Roman Bossip On We

Source: Bossip / Bossip on WeTV

Tami Roman is the celebrity guest on the latest episode of Bossip On WeTV and she’s dropping so many jewels we can’t keep up.

For those not familiar with Tami, she got her start on reality television in 1993 as a cast member on The Real World: Los Angeles. She made reality show history when she became the first television star to have an abortion on reality tv.

Following the show, Tami went on to work as a model, financial executive and actress, working on various television shows, including One on One and the 2001 revival of Card Sharks, where she played a drug dealer. Tami married basketball player Kenny Anderson, had two daughters Lyric and Jazz, and after her divorce, went on to star in multiple seasons of Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives LA.  Tami’s personality and wisdom have made her a social media star with the launch of her Instagram turned Tidal series, Bonnet Chronicles and she can also be heard on Tami Roman’s Love Talk & Hot Jamz with rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys and Reggie Youngblood.

While Tami is sharing wisdom on television, on radio and on the internet, she’s also sharing some with the Bossip cast. Let’s take a look at 3 things we learned from watching Tami Roman on Bossip on WeTV.

Hit the flip for some life lessons and don’t forget to tune into Bossip on WeTV tonight!

3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On Bossip on WeTV was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close