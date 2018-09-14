CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look

Nicki Minaj was spotted all over NYFW front row and several shows and even almost going blow to blow with Cardi B. at the 2018 Harper Bazaar’s Icons party. While this week it was definitely all about the fashion, we couldn’t get over Minaj’s series of hairstyles! The Rich Sex singer has been working with Dionte Gray, better known as “Arrogant Tae” and it’s a beautiful partnership!

Our favorite Trini gal came to NYFW to serve and her hair will give you some colorful inspiration. Check out all of her looks below and vote on which one is your favorite!

Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

