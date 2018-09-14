CLOSE
Lil Wayne To Address Childhood Suicide Attempt On “Tha Carter V” Intro

Well it’s nice to see all is well with Lil Wayne and – more specifically – The Carter V. The long awaited album is due next week. In the meantime, Wayne has been a bit more outspoken as of late. . . Check out this scary bit of information he recently shared.

Lil Wayne’s oft-delayed album Tha Carter V is finally going to see the light of day. According to a new Billboard cover story, the LP’s intro is set to kick things off on a somber — yet extremely timely — note.

Billboard’s Dan Rys noted details of the album remained scant throughout the interview. But as the conversation drew to a close, Wayne proceeded to preview a song in which he admits that he shot himself at the age of 12, it was actually a suicide attempt in response to his mother forbidding him to rap.

