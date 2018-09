It’s Throwback Thursday and BeyWeek in H-Town!

Listen to Beyoncé explaining how she cherishes her privacy, her B’Day album, & more on the Madd Hatta Morning Show:

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Explains Cherishing Her Privacy, B-Day & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

