Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt Sent to Jail After Reckless Driving Plea
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was taken into custody Tuesday after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving without a valid license in Hamilton County court.
The charges stem from two separate traffic incidents last year. After entering his guilty plea, Taylor-Britt was immediately booked into the Hamilton County Jail.
Police originally cited Taylor-Britt on five charges across two traffic stops. In court, a judge pressed him on the pattern of dangerous behavior.
The first incident dates back to June, when prosecutors say Taylor-Britt drove through downtown Cincinnati, running multiple red lights while carrying several passengers in the vehicle. A second citation followed in September, near Paycor Stadium, shortly after the Bengals’ game against Jacksonville.
According to testimony, Taylor-Britt was accused of driving without a valid license, drag racing, crossing a yellow line and ignoring traffic signs.
A Cincinnati police officer said Taylor-Britt drove on the wrong side of the road, performed a burnout and sped north along Joe Nuxhall Way between Mehring Way and Second Street.
Taylor-Britt’s attorney asked the judge to consider community service instead of jail time, saying his client had gone to the BMV earlier that day to obtain a valid driver’s license.
“He is remorseful for his actions,” the attorney said. “He’s not going to be in this position again and he’s taking this very seriously.”
Taylor-Britt also addressed the court directly.
“I just want to apologize, first and foremost, for my actions, that I have put everyone else through,” he said.
Judge Bernie Bouchard sentenced Taylor-Britt to five days in jail on the reckless driving charge. No fine was issued for the driving under suspension charge, and a request to delay the jail sentence was denied.
“That’s a gift,” the judge said. “Five days instead of 30. He’s got to do them now.”
Deputies escorted Taylor-Britt out of the courtroom immediately following sentencing. He was using crutches due to an injury sustained during a November game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Taylor-Britt’s attorney declined to comment after the hearing. The Bengals organization has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Cam Taylor-Britt is scheduled to become an NFL free agent this offseason.
Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt Sent to Jail After Reckless Driving Plea was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com