Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt Sent to Jail After Reckless Driving Plea

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was taken into custody Tuesday after pleading guilty to reckless driving and driving without a valid license in Hamilton County court.

The charges stem from two separate traffic incidents last year. After entering his guilty plea, Taylor-Britt was immediately booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Police originally cited Taylor-Britt on five charges across two traffic stops. In court, a judge pressed him on the pattern of dangerous behavior.

Love News? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The first incident dates back to June, when prosecutors say Taylor-Britt drove through downtown Cincinnati, running multiple red lights while carrying several passengers in the vehicle. A second citation followed in September, near Paycor Stadium, shortly after the Bengals’ game against Jacksonville.

According to testimony, Taylor-Britt was accused of driving without a valid license, drag racing, crossing a yellow line and ignoring traffic signs.

A Cincinnati police officer said Taylor-Britt drove on the wrong side of the road, performed a burnout and sped north along Joe Nuxhall Way between Mehring Way and Second Street.

Taylor-Britt’s attorney asked the judge to consider community service instead of jail time, saying his client had gone to the BMV earlier that day to obtain a valid driver’s license.

“He is remorseful for his actions,” the attorney said. “He’s not going to be in this position again and he’s taking this very seriously.”

Taylor-Britt also addressed the court directly.

“I just want to apologize, first and foremost, for my actions, that I have put everyone else through,” he said.

Judge Bernie Bouchard sentenced Taylor-Britt to five days in jail on the reckless driving charge. No fine was issued for the driving under suspension charge, and a request to delay the jail sentence was denied.

“That’s a gift,” the judge said. “Five days instead of 30. He’s got to do them now.”

Deputies escorted Taylor-Britt out of the courtroom immediately following sentencing. He was using crutches due to an injury sustained during a November game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor-Britt’s attorney declined to comment after the hearing. The Bengals organization has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Cam Taylor-Britt is scheduled to become an NFL free agent this offseason.





Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt Sent to Jail After Reckless Driving Plea was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com