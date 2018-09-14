There is T-shirt out there that might save your life. Cardio-skin t-shirts constantly monitor heart activity through tiny electrodes sewn into the shirt, If it detects any abnormalities it will send an alert to an app on your smart phone. The shirt can be beneficial in preventing strokes.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: This T-Shirt Could Help Prevent Strokes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: