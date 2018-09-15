CLOSE
Oh No She Didn’t: Oregon Woman’s Racist Rant Goes Viral

Racist folks these days are so bold these days that they don’t even mind the cameras rolling while they spew hateration.

 

A video, posted by Selina Cairel on Facebook, has gone viral, showing a woman in the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai going off on Asian woman. Cairel wrote in her post, “I was out with some friends last night in Portland and had a terrible encounter with a girl who was saying the nastiest most racist thing possible, after wasting my breath trying to knock some sense into her I just let her speak.”

Cairel and her friends had just gotten some doughnuts and she was about to back her car out “when my sensors started ringing signaling somebody was behind me.” In the video, the racist woman is heard saying, “Before you say anything, you might want to make sure you’re actual legals and then call the cops.” When Cairel’s friend asks the woman what she was talking about, the lady responded, “That you’re illegals crossing the border and your parents probably had to work for (expletive) dirt just to get here. She’s Asian, she can’t see that’s why she can’t drive.”

The woman reportedly then began filming Cairel, so Cairel started filming the woman.

Cairel said in her post of the incident, “I never let this pass and wanna make sure this kind of behavior is seen and how people of color encounter this all the time. I wanna make sure she gets seen and her racist, ignorant behavior is exposed.”

 

After the disgusting video made it’s rounds on the Internet, the racist woman’s mom spoke out, saying that her daughter is “sorry” and realizes she “made a mistake.” Things got so intense after the video that folks started calling the woman’s old job — a strip club in Oregon. But unfortunately, she no longer works there.

