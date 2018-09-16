Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success

Tiffany Haddish knows how to keep it classy even when she’s clapping back at folks who disrespect her.

Earlier this week on the on the V-103’s Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show, Katt Williams had words about the “Night School” actress claiming that she doesn’t deserve the spotlight she’s been given over comics such as Mo’Nique. To make matters worse, he also referred to her genitalia as a “diseased vajayjay.”

While, Williams tried it, thankfully Haddish finished it.

On Friday (Sep. 14), Haddish to took to Twitter, sharing the clip of Williams badmouthing her, saying the following: “It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! # Iwin # sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you .”

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

In case you need a refresher, here’s what Williams said about his co-Emmy winner.

“She’s been doing comedy since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back to back for an hour to nobody,” Williams said.

He added, “They like her because she wanna sleep with a white man. That’s why the only thing she said was I wanna give it to Brad Pitt. She said she’s got a diseased vajayjay ain’t nobody checking for that.”

Sadly, Haddish wasn’t the only one who Williams attacked.

He had a lot to say about a slew of upcoming Black comedians such as Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel, Kevin Hart and Hannibal Buress.

“They’re going to let you do your special, Jerrod Carmichael, but nobody’s gonna watch it. They’re gonna let you be a star, Lil Rel, but you’re ugly and white people don’t believe in ugly stars. They believe that you have to be somebody women want to sleep with and men want to be, but because we’re black they say ‘oh you don’t even deserve that.’ So we get Kevin Hart, Lil Rel, Jerrod Carmichael, Hannibal Burress, just dudes that no woman would talk to in Lennox Mall, but you’re making them superstars because you know ain’t nobody gonna sleep with them.”

Sigh.

Why can’t we all just get along?

