Sometimes it takes years for artists to carve their way into the limelight. Then sometimes you have a smash single and everything appears to just happen overnight. Meet Ella Mai, thought I’m quite sure you’ve already heard her dope record ‘Boo’d Up’. Check this out!

Via | HotNewHipHop

Ella Mai makes history with “Boo’d Up.”

Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” has officially sat atop the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts for the 13th week in a row, becoming the longest-running No. 1 by a female artist this decade. Previously, Alicia Keys held the esteem with 2010’s “Unthinkable” which held on for 12 consecutive weeks. It also marks the longest run by a woman since Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You” reigned at No. 1 for 15 weeks back in 2006–still the longest record for a woman since the chart first began in 1992. Right now, Ella sits at third place among female artists, tying with Toni Braxton’s 1996 “You’re Makin’ Me High.” The two women sit directly behind Mariah Carey‘s “We Belong Together,” which topped at 14 weeks back in 2005. READ MORE

Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Sets New Record On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: