CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Eminem Denies Dissing Drake & Says He’d Rather Quit Rapping Than Use Ghostwriters

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Inside

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

At point in time Eminem was indeed the Rap God – but now it seems that father time may have finally caught up with Slim Shady. This back and forth with Machine Gun Kelly has been dope, but Em’ addresses a couple of other points in this recent interview. Check it out!

Via | HipHopDX

On the heels of Eminem’s Machine Gun Kelly diss track “Killshot,” the fourth and final installment of The Kamikaze Interview arrived on Friday (September 14). Once again, Eminem and Sway Calloway chopped it up about several subjects, including a line on Kamikaze from the song “Lucky You” that many assumed was a subliminal shot aimed at Drake.

“I got a couple of mansions,” he spits. “Still I don’t have any manners/You got a couple of ghost writers/But to these kids it don’t actually matter/They’re askin’ me, what the fuck happened to hip-hop?/I said, I don’t have any answers.”

Em told Sway that’s simply not true.

READ MORE

 

Eminem Denies Dissing Drake & Says He’d Rather Quit Rapping Than Use Ghostwriters was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close