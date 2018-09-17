Eminem Denies Dissing Drake & Says He’d Rather Quit Rapping Than Use Ghostwriters

At point in time Eminem was indeed the Rap God – but now it seems that father time may have finally caught up with Slim Shady. This back and forth with Machine Gun Kelly has been dope, but Em’ addresses a couple of other points in this recent interview. Check it out!

On the heels of Eminem’s Machine Gun Kelly diss track “Killshot,” the fourth and final installment of The Kamikaze Interview arrived on Friday (September 14). Once again, Eminem and Sway Calloway chopped it up about several subjects, including a line on Kamikaze from the song “Lucky You” that many assumed was a subliminal shot aimed at Drake.

“I got a couple of mansions,” he spits. “Still I don’t have any manners/You got a couple of ghost writers/But to these kids it don’t actually matter/They’re askin’ me, what the fuck happened to hip-hop?/I said, I don’t have any answers.”

Em told Sway that’s simply not true.

