Over the weekend, Russ was at an event and he was encouraging people to register to vote. One man asked “why register to vote?” Russ had to use the moment as a teaching moment. Russ thinks that people should vote because there are literally people who walk around openly as white nationalists and the president is openly racist. That should be a good enough reason to vote!

#RussRant: Voting Is Important was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

