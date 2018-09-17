Radio One Diversity Career Fair is just around the corner. Chirl Girl got a breakdown of what our associate sponsors Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is looking for in a potential candidate that could join their company.
Find out all of our participating employers on mycareerhookup.com and don’t miss our Radio One Diversity Career Fair this Thursday at Crowne Plaza Charlotte from 10-3p.
The Latest:
- EMMYS: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big
- ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece To A Panic Attack
- DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?
- Survey: 2M US Teens are Vaping Marijuana
- #RussRant: Voting Is Important
- Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes
- Rumors: Is Another RHOA Pregnant??
- Dwyane Wade Announces Retirement, He’s Returning To Miami
- Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father Who Gave Him Up For Adoption
- Cincinnati Is One Of The Country’s 20 Most Immigrant Friendly Cities
[WATCH] Can You Have A Work/Life Balance Needed To Work For Cardinal Innovations Healthcare? was originally published on oldschool1053.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours