CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts)

It's hard out here.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Audi Hosts Pre-Emmys Event In West Hollywood

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

This week’s episode of Insecure probably left anyone in the dating scene traumatized and triggered (spoilers below).

Surprisingly, it most likely wasn’t because of the return of Lawrence (Jay Ellis). In episode five, Issa Rae‘s character ran into him at the store on her Coachella trip and in episode six, they see each other again at Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) baby shower. Their conversation seemed to go smoothly and Issa made it clear by the end of the episode that she was ready to move on.

Only problem is, her new potential bae went missing in action!

That’s right. Earlier in the episode, her new starry-eyed boo thang, Nathan (played by Kendrick Sampson), was making it seem like he had feelings for Issa when they were snuggled up in her bed. But when Issa texted him about a Lyft investigation pertaining to the night they met, Nathan didn’t respond for a day in a half. So in millennial dating years that’s like…a week!

 

There could only be two explanations for this. Either Nathan’s on the run from the law…

 

Or he completely ghosted Issa.

 

For anyone who’s been left stranded and alone by a potential bae, I’d imagine you had some traumatic flashbacks when watching episode six.

To help you get through this moment, we’ve decided to list the seven stages of being ghosted in hopes that you can heal, be mad, then get right back in the dating game. Hit the next pages to find out what words people utter during these emotional stages!

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close