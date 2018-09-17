Survey: 2M US Teens are Vaping Marijuana

According to a new survey, nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes! E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but 2.1 million middle and high school students have used them to get high.

The rise in teenagers using them has alarmed health officials are alarmed by the rise in teenagers vaping marijuana. Recently, the FDA gave the five largest e-cigarette makers 60 days to produce plans to stop underage use of their products.

