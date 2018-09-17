Rumors are spreading that Kenya Moore is not the only RHOA that is expecting!

Porsha is allegedly preparing to confirm reports that she is pregnant and plans to make the announcement later week. There has been speculation that Porsha is pregnant with her first child but she has not confirmed the news.

Porsha officially debuted her boyfriend Dennis McKinley back in July. Sources say he is in fact the father. McKinley owns an investment company called Detroit Equities. The company assists small startups in building solid brands through calculated investments. He also has dabbled a little bit in the acting field, as well. He starred in a film called “How She Move” which was released in 2007.

Rumors: Is Another RHOA Pregnant?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

