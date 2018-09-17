CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rumors: Is Another RHOA Pregnant??

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

Rumors are spreading that Kenya Moore is not the only RHOA that is expecting!

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Porsha is allegedly preparing to confirm reports that she is pregnant and plans to make the announcement later week. There has been speculation that Porsha is pregnant with her first child but she has not confirmed the news.

 

Porsha officially debuted her boyfriend Dennis McKinley back in July. Sources say he is in fact the father. McKinley owns an investment company called Detroit Equities. The company assists small startups in building solid brands through calculated investments. He also has dabbled a little bit in the acting field, as well. He starred in a film called “How She Move” which was released in 2007.

 

Rumors: Is Another RHOA Pregnant?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close