Not Too Much, Sis! Michael B. Jordan’s Mom Seriously Side-Eyes Nikki Glaser’s Gratuitous Golden Globe Joke About Her ‘Sinners’ Starring Son

Earl Gibson III/2026GG

Comedian Nikki Glaser, 41, sparked an awkward but humorous moment at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11 when she openly Smoke/Stack-lusted after Michael B. Jordan, 38, though the joke garnered a serious side-eye from the Sinners star’s mom, Donna Jordan.

On Sunday night, Jordan was singled out early, as Glaser referenced his latest role in Sinners, where he plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

“In Sinners, Michael played two brothers,” Glaser began. “Am I allowed to say that?” She continued, noting that the Creed star portrayed twins in the vampire film directed by frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler. “And I can’t believe it,” Glaser said. “We got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like, Nikki B. Jerking, because that was awesome.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While the crowd erupted in laughter, cameras cut to Donna Jordan, who appeared visibly uncomfortable as she took a sip of what looked to be water. The televised broadcast captured Donna rolling her eyes, drink still in hand, a reaction that quickly caught viewers’ attention.

On the other hand, Michael took the joke in stride, hiding his face and laughing through the moment.

“Why did I make that joke?” Glaser said as laughter in the room continued to erupt. I know…your mom. I’m so sorry. I should not have said that to you. That should have been a DM. My mistake. My mistake. I love you. You’re amazing.”

Michael B. Jordan lost the Best Actor in a Motion Picture award, sparking reactions online.

The night became bittersweet when Jordan ultimately lost the night’s biggest award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture. The Hollywood hunk lost to Wagner Moura in the category, who brought home the prestigious honor thanks to his role in The Secret Agent, becoming the first Brazilian actor to score the honor. Sinners didn’t entirely walk away empty-handed that night. The hit film earned two Golden Globe wins, taking home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award as well as Best Original Score for its composer.

Still, after the ceremony, some viewers took to social media to express frustration over Jordan’s loss, with many calling out the Golden Globes for what they saw as a snub.

“Michael B. Jordan losing best actor…..f—k everyone,” wrote one user on X

Another fan penned, “Michael B. Jordan snubbed again, #GoldenGlobes.”

That night wasn’t all sour. Before heading into the ceremony, Donna spoke proudly about her son and his incredible career as she walked the red carpet.

“Just his commitment and his dedication and his persistence to his craft,” the matriarch told Zuri Hall on E!’s red carpet show of how proud she was of her son, according to Entertainment Weekly. “And the messages that he tries to share with everyone, with the choices that he makes, and the work that he does. I’m very proud of that.”

What do you think of Nikki Glaser’s joke? Was it funny or not so much?

RELATED: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Golden Globes?

The post Not Too Much, Sis! Michael B. Jordan’s Mom Seriously Side-Eyes Nikki Glaser’s Gratuitous Golden Globe Joke About Her ‘Sinners’ Starring Son appeared first on Bossip.

Not Too Much, Sis! Michael B. Jordan’s Mom Seriously Side-Eyes Nikki Glaser’s Gratuitous Golden Globe Joke About Her ‘Sinners’ Starring Son was originally published on bossip.com